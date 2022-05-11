Girl Scout troop 37400 recognizes their top cookie sellers for 2022

Girl Scout troop 37400 would like to recognize their top cookie sellers this year and thank the community for helping their troop exceed their goal of 2,321 boxes. The top seller of the troop was Tonya Martin with 1625 boxes of cookies sold. The second highest was Abbe Sams with 500 boxes. The third highest was Sorinea Harris with 260 boxes and the 4th highest was Emmalee Perkins with 250 boxes. This was a record sales year for both Abbe and Tonya. This was Emmalee’s first year selling. Thanks to the community these girls and the other 10 girls in the troop had an awesome year. The troop will be using a portion of this years proceeds to travel to their councils camp in Wheeling and to the Pittsburgh Zoo. Stay tuned for updates on this trip coming soon.

Picture starting 2796 is of top seller Tonya Martin.

Picture starting 2795 is of 2nd highest seller Abbe Sams.

Sor is Sorinea Harris 3rd highest seller.

Em is Emmalee Perkins 4th highest seller.

