ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why so many people are falling for Zelle scams, and how to protect yourself

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHCJP_0faDgG5B00

The free payment app Zelle is making headlines these days, but for all the wrong reasons. Every week, it seems, comes a new report of someone scammed out of thousands of dollars.

And now Congress is starting to ask questions. That's because while Zelle is an easy way to send money, it is also an easy way for scammers to steal your money.

Victim after victim shares their stories

Megan MacDonald's story is sadly all to familiar. She received an urgent text that appeared to come from her bank.

"I was contacted by someone from a Wells Fargo phone number," she said, "who told me they were a Wells Fargo representative and that I had fraud in my bank account."

Panicked, she gave her account information to the helpful man, who she thought was a customer service agent.

But it was a scammer, and within minutes he transferred $3,0000 out of her checking account through a Zelle transfer.

Last year, Catina Brown fell victim to a text message that appeared to be from her bank, claiming her account was locked due to fraud.

When she texted back, she remembered, "it said, did you try to Zelle someone $5,000, and I said no!"

So she gave her account number to try to stop the fraudulent transfer, and the thief immediately transferred $1,000 out of her checking account, before she realized what was happening.

Damon Lander was another victim, who didn't even know what Zelle was when he received a phone call about a problem with his bank account.

He told us that as soon as he gave his account information, "they changed my user name, my password, my card PIN, and set up a Zelle account."

Several thouand dollars were then transferred right out.

Why is this happening so much?

Zelle is run by major banks, and is actually very safe from hacking.

So if it cannot be hacked, why are hundreds of bank customers losing money to Zelle scams?

Sarah Wetzel of the Better Business Bureau says that in almost all cases, customers are convinced through a phone call to give their personal account information to a scammer.

"The services themselves aren't bad. It's just unfortunate that scammers are using these services to take advantage of consumers," she said.

Wetzel says scammers know peer-to-peer payment services like Zelle (and the similar Venmo) are convenient.

But they also know that unlike credit cards, where you can stop a fraudulent payment, there's little fraud protection.

She says to look out for these red flags:

  • The person contacting you about a problem with your bank account is pushy or aggressive.
  • They insist there's no other way to fix the problem than following their instructions.
  • If it is a text or email, their message has grammatical errors.

The big risk with Zelle, Wetzel says, is that if you are scammed, there is no protection.

"These peer-to-peer payment services are not going to shoulder any losses for a consumer," she said. "If you do get scammed out of money the chances of you getting that back is very unlikely."

Two US Senators on the Senate Banking Commission, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, recently asked the seven banks that own Zelle to do more to prevent this fraud and help the thousands of people who have fallen for it the past two or three year.

Zelle has not commented on their request.

So how can you keep this from happening to you?

  • Only use money transfer apps with people you know.
  • Never discuss account numbers, PINs, or other personal information with anyone who contacts you.
  • If the person claiming a problem with your account needs your account info, look up the bank's phone number yourself and call them.
  • Don't call the number in the text, email, or voice mail, as it will connect you with the scammers.

Chances are that when you call your bank, they will say there is nothing wrong, and that way you don't fall for the Zelle scam, and you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to spot scam, spam of phishing text messages on your mobile device. Scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information – things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCCI.com

Sick of robocalls? Here's how to avoid them and avoid getting scammed

From a car warranty to student loans, to Medicaid and Medicare reenrollment and more, robocalls and scammers always seem to be calling at all hours of the day and night. "Usually it's money is what they're after," said Doug Jacobson, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Some job posts are scams. Here's how to avoid fake listings.

Scammers are posting fake job listings and taking money from unsuspecting applicants eager to make a quick buck, the Federal Trade Commission has been warning recently. Though these types of phony opportunities aren't new, bad actors have become more creative and deceptive over time. They are even taking advantage of the changing nature of work. As more Americans become comfortable with working from their living rooms and search for remote jobs, scammers are pitching more opportunities to earn quick cash from home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

New phishing scams targeting your bank account

Your personal information is precious to cybercriminals, but they also want to make some hard cash. When they are not selling malware or sensitive data on the Dark Web, many work on financial phishing scams. While the tactics often vary, the end goal is to steal as much of your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Congress#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
MarketRealist

Don't Get Caught With the National Student Loan Center Scam

While the interest rates on federal student loans are still on pause, there’s still questions about how they’ll be handled when the interest rates return. The heightened concern over federal loans has caused National Student Loan Center scams to increase. Article continues below advertisement. There are hopes some...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy