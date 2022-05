We Have a Serious Problem in Shreveport-Bossier on Sundays. I will always wake up with one thing on my mind on Sundays. For the most part, Sundays are my only day off so I treasure them and I use them to go out and try new dishes all over town. The only problem is that I have run out of brunch options.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO