Kevin Love was LeBron James' teammate during LBJ's second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a big part of the team that brought a championship to the city after half a century. The two were teammates for four seasons and so Love got to know LeBron and his habits quite well. His recent revelation when it comes to LeBron might not be one that James appreciates very much, though.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO