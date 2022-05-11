Jeanie Buss Defends Kurt Rambis And His Role With The Lakers: “He’s Been Involved In The NBA For Close To 40 Years… Been Part Of Championship Teams Both As A Player And Assistant Coach. He Is Someone I Admire For His Basketball Knowledge.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are widely credited for saving the NBA during the 1980s, particularly because of their frontmen who led the way. The Lakers and Celtics renewed their rivalry when they took Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, respectively, two budding young superstars who would go on to win eight out of the next 10 championships of the decade. Johnson and Bird each built an impressive basketball resume, making them no-brainer Hall of Famers that changed the game for the better.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO