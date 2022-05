MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - May 13th, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE:DST) is announcing the nomination of Mario Jacob as the new Chairman of its board. Mr. Jacob has been an active and independent member of the board since 2016. As such, he has developed a good understanding of the company, its projects and technologies that will allow him to lead the board diligently.

