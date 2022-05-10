ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Marilyn L. Sherwood, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Marilyn L. Sherwood...

James Hudson, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)

James Jule Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 8, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. He was born August 6, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Robert and Jewell Nelson Hudson. He worked on the School Board of Education for Saint Louis School District.
Connie Mae Gilley, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Connie Mae Gilley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born December 9, 1943, in Marysville, Kansas, the daughter of Hesden and Gillah Malcom Steirs. She married Ray on January 16, 1980, in Junction City, Kansas and worked in human services for the State of Arkansas. Connie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kansas, in 1980.
Peggy Lilly, 83, Hot Springs (Kirby)

Peggy Lilly of Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2022, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the age of 83. She was born July 18, 1938, in Ellington, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Phelps Cowin. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. She enjoyed painting, playing the keyboard, reading, and especially loved spending time with her family.
Max Green, 76, Flippin (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Max Green of Flippin are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Max Green died Wednesday in Flippin.
Max Green, 76, Lakeview (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Max Green of Lakeview are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Max Green died Wednesday in Flippin.
Lady Bombers fall in softball state tourney opener

The season came to an end for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers’ softball team Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A State Softball Tournament in Hot Springs. Mountain Home lost to Benton 3-0. Emma Crabb pitched well for the Lady Bombers, giving up just three hits, walking...
Jordan signs to play baseball at Hendrix

Another member of the Mountain Home High School baseball team will be continuing his career on the collegiate level. Trent Jordan has signed a national letter of intent to join Hendrix College in Conway. Jordan says he is looking forward to continuing his playing career as a Warrior next year.
Ozark County authorities search for missing family

A report of a missing family has been filed with the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles. According to a post from the sheriff’s Facebook, the Ruggles family traveled to Florida near the end of February for...
Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
Norfork Youth Center Yard Sale

Huge yard sale inside the Norfork Youth Center. May 13 & 14. 8 am -2 pm both days. 25 booths. Wide variety of items. Free bags of food will be given away.
AR State Police, MHPD actively searching for missing 14-year-old female

The Arkansas State Police are actively searching for missing 14-year-old Sara Gilpin of Mountain Home. Sara is described as a white female with long brown hair. Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home wearing a gray shirt, black pants and converse shoes.
Bombers hold off L.R. Christian in state tourney opener

The Mountain Home Bombers will live to play another day in the Class 5A State Tournament as they took down Little Rock Christian Thursday afternoon in Hot Springs 4-3 despite managing just two hits. The Bomber bats were quiet most of the afternoon until Tony Fox stepped to the plate...
