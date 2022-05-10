ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Shoals, AR

Judy Baxter Evans, 78, Bull Shoals (Kirby)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Judy Baxter Evans...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

James Hudson, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)

James Jule Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 8, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. He was born August 6, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Robert and Jewell Nelson Hudson. He worked on the School Board of Education for Saint Louis School District.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Max Green, 76, Flippin (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Max Green of Flippin are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Max Green died Wednesday in Flippin.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Max Green, 76, Lakeview (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Max Green of Lakeview are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Max Green died Wednesday in Flippin.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Jordan signs to play baseball at Hendrix

Another member of the Mountain Home High School baseball team will be continuing his career on the collegiate level. Trent Jordan has signed a national letter of intent to join Hendrix College in Conway. Jordan says he is looking forward to continuing his playing career as a Warrior next year.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lady Bombers fall in softball state tourney opener

The season came to an end for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers’ softball team Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A State Softball Tournament in Hot Springs. Mountain Home lost to Benton 3-0. Emma Crabb pitched well for the Lady Bombers, giving up just three hits, walking...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ONE Razorback Roadshow to make 1st stop in MH

The ONE Razorback Roadshow, presented by First Security Bank, will travel across the state of Arkansas next week to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages, and the first stop is the Twin Lakes Area. The four-day bus tour begins Monday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company in downtown Mountain Home. The doors will open at 11:30, and the program starts a half hour later.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bombers hold off L.R. Christian in state tourney opener

The Mountain Home Bombers will live to play another day in the Class 5A State Tournament as they took down Little Rock Christian Thursday afternoon in Hot Springs 4-3 despite managing just two hits. The Bomber bats were quiet most of the afternoon until Tony Fox stepped to the plate...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter Day Service receives Arvest Foundation Grant

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (May 12, 2022) — Baxter Day Service Center has new signage thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. In addition to serving as one of the area’s primary recycling facilities, Baxter Day Service Center helps provide jobs for people with disabilities. “We thank...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Baxter County Sheriff: Missing female located

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has located Amanda Patrick as of 3:50 Thursday afternoon. No further information has been released, other than she was found in a large field. Amanda Patrick was reported missing from CR 1153 earlier Thursday afternoon.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired outside Hot Springs graduation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) – A man opened fire outside an Arkansas convention center after a high school graduation ceremony, killing one person and wounding three others and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said Friday. The shooting happened Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

