Judy Baxter Evans, 78, Bull Shoals (Kirby)

James Jule Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 8, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. He was born August 6, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Robert and Jewell Nelson Hudson. He worked on the School Board of Education for Saint Louis School District.
Another member of the Mountain Home High School baseball team will be continuing his career on the collegiate level. Trent Jordan has signed a national letter of intent to join Hendrix College in Conway. Jordan says he is looking forward to continuing his playing career as a Warrior next year.
The season came to an end for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers’ softball team Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A State Softball Tournament in Hot Springs. Mountain Home lost to Benton 3-0. Emma Crabb pitched well for the Lady Bombers, giving up just three hits, walking...
The ONE Razorback Roadshow, presented by First Security Bank, will travel across the state of Arkansas next week to connect and interact with Razorback fans of all ages, and the first stop is the Twin Lakes Area. The four-day bus tour begins Monday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company in downtown Mountain Home. The doors will open at 11:30, and the program starts a half hour later.
The Mountain Home Bombers will live to play another day in the Class 5A State Tournament as they took down Little Rock Christian Thursday afternoon in Hot Springs 4-3 despite managing just two hits. The Bomber bats were quiet most of the afternoon until Tony Fox stepped to the plate...
Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (May 12, 2022) — Baxter Day Service Center has new signage thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. In addition to serving as one of the area’s primary recycling facilities, Baxter Day Service Center helps provide jobs for people with disabilities. “We thank...
Three area softball teams began the Class 2A State Tournament hosted by South Side-Bee Branch. Cotter ended up being one and done at the Greenbrier Softball Complex. Cotter suffered an 11-1 defeat to another group of Lady Warriors from East Poinsett County. Flippin did not fare any better in the...
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has located Amanda Patrick as of 3:50 Thursday afternoon. No further information has been released, other than she was found in a large field. Amanda Patrick was reported missing from CR 1153 earlier Thursday afternoon.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) – A man opened fire outside an Arkansas convention center after a high school graduation ceremony, killing one person and wounding three others and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said Friday. The shooting happened Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted...
