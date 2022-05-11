ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County sheriff's deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death in Atascocita

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Deputies are searching for a man after his wife was stabbed to death in northeast Harris County near Lake Houston.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a child was in the home, in the 17500 block of Holroyd near Merrylands in Atascocita, at the time of the stabbing.

The woman's body was found in the foyer of the home.

Deputies responded to the home for a weapons disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a woman between 20 and 22 years old, dead with a stab wound, according to investigators.

Deputies said there was a fight between the woman and her husband before the stabbing.

The husband ran off from the home, and now, there is an active search to find him.

Deputies said the couple does not own the home, and they were just staying there with relatives.

There were six other adults and one child, a 7-year-old who belongs to the homeowners, inside the home at the time of the stabbing, deputies said.

Investigators said none of them were witnesses.

"There's been a search for this individual with negative results," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect is 27 years old, 5 foot tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black floral shirt and green camouflage pants.

Deputes said it is unclear what exactly the couple was fighting about.

Texas teen found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are investigating a case in which a teenage girl was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. At 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area near War Horse Drive and Standing Rock Street, according to a report from San Antonio PD. Upon […]
Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
