NUREMBERG, GERMANY (PCIM Europe 2022) and OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and Phihong Technology (Phihong), a premier power supply company, today announced the debut of Phihong's 280W GaN charger, the industry's highest power density power supply...