LACEY – A simple stop for a warrant turned into a deeper story when the driver was charged with stealing property that belonged to a deceased person. Thania Schiefferstein, 64, of Waretown, was pulled over near the intersection of Route 9 and Clearwater Drive before 1 a.m. on May 11. Officer Pandorf had run the plate and learned that the owner, Schiefferstein, had an outstanding warrant with a $2,500 bail, police said.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO