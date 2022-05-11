Fire Departments warn of forest fire dangers

The Kent Registrar’s of Voters are currently compiling lists of voters to be included in their yearly canvass to determine if a voter still lives at the address they have on their registration card. Voters to be canvassed are those who added a PO Box number or other mailing address but still live at their residence; have moved from one location in town to another; have moved to another town in Connecticut or have moved out of state. Through the end of May, voters with a phone number listed will receive a call, while others will receive a letter. Kent residents will have 30 days from contact to call or respond. Those who don't, will have their name placed on the inactive list. To be restored to the voter rolls, a resident will have to fill out a new registration card. Any Kent resident who hasn't voted in an election since 2018 may have their name removed from the voter rolls.

KENT, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO