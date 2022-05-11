ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

New Fairfield Board of Finance meets on member's controversial comments

By WLAD Newsroom
 5 days ago

New Fairfield Board of Finance meets on member's controversial comments. When the New Fairfield Board of Finance held their special meeting to address controversial remarks made by an alternate member, the member did...

New Fairfield residents approve budget

New Fairfield residents have approved a budget for the coming fiscal year. In a vote on Saturday, residents voted 1,044 yes and 637 no on the municipal spending plan while 1,012 signed off on the school plan and 669 opposed. The municipal budget is $13.3 million while the Board of Education will use $48.2 million, which includes more than $5 million in debt service. The proposed mill rate would increase to 32.47.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Kent Registrar canvassing voters

The Kent Registrar’s of Voters are currently compiling lists of voters to be included in their yearly canvass to determine if a voter still lives at the address they have on their registration card. Voters to be canvassed are those who added a PO Box number or other mailing address but still live at their residence; have moved from one location in town to another; have moved to another town in Connecticut or have moved out of state. Through the end of May, voters with a phone number listed will receive a call, while others will receive a letter. Kent residents will have 30 days from contact to call or respond. Those who don't, will have their name placed on the inactive list. To be restored to the voter rolls, a resident will have to fill out a new registration card. Any Kent resident who hasn't voted in an election since 2018 may have their name removed from the voter rolls.
KENT, CT
Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals signs off on revised plans by Caraluzzi's Market

The Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals has signed off on revised plans by Caraluzzi's Market for the size of the sign to be placed at the front of their Mill Plain Road property. The applicant reduced the proposed sign size from 211 square feet to 174 square feet, with the LED screen shrinking from a proposed 112 square feet to 96 square feet. The overall design would stay the same and still comply with the height limit in the zone.
DANBURY, CT
DOT bill has Ridgefield carve-out for highway right-of-way use

The General Assembly has passed a bill and sent it to the Governor for his signature to implement recommendations of the state Department of Transportation. One of the provisions is that the DOT Commissioner issue a request for proposals for the sale of goods within the highway right-of-way in the area of 300 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Fairfield, CT
New Fairfield, CT
DEEP to try to capture, rehabilitate two bear cubs in Newtown

Two bear cubs have been located in Newtown and officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say they appear to be in good health. Their mother, nicknamed Bobbi and tagged by DEEP as 217, was shot and killed in Newtown on Thursday by an off-duty Ridgefield Police Officer.
NEWTOWN, CT
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated by Conn. DPH

Danbury has moved into the state Department of Public Health's red zone for COVID-19 community spread. 158 of the state's 169 municipalities are in the red zone with 15 or more cases per 100,000 population each in the last two weeks reported. Sherman is in the Yellow zone with between 5 to 9 cases. 10 small towns, including Bridgewater and Roxbury, are in the grey zone with fewer than 5.
Fire in WCSU dorm extinguished

A fire in a West Conn dorm Friday night was quickly extinguished. Firefighters responded to Centennial Hall on the westside campus shortly after 10pm and found a working fire in a trash compactor. A second alarm was called, bringing in additional fire companies. Some firefighters went up to the 4th floor to monitor a small attic as it had filled with smoke from the trash chute. Officials did not report any injuries to residents or firefighters. Centennial Hall is the newest of the residence halls and was built in 2004.
Untimely death in Redding motel under investigation

Untimely death in Redding motel under investigation. An untimely death in Redding is under investigation. Police responded to the Days Inn on Route 7 Saturday night. Redding police chief Mark O'Donnell said in a statement that a 56-year-old woman was found dead in a room at the motel. The Western District Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation. Police says there was no danger to the public. No other details were provided in the statement.
REDDING, CT
DEEP investigating fatal shooting of bear in Newtown, monitoring cubs

DEEP investigating fatal shooting of bear in Newtown, monitoring cubs. The fatal shooting of a female bear in Newtown is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The shooting happened yesterday. The surviving bear cubs were left by DEEP in the area as it is their home range, and their familiarity with the area will increase their chance of success. Newtown Police urge people not to feed the bear cubs, which will greatly reduce that likelihood. DEEP says this behavior will also diminish their fear of people creating a greater danger for the bear and public safety. Newtown is working with the DEEP to monitor the bear cubs. Any witnesses to the incident are requested to notify DEEP (860-424-3011). Anyone who observes a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s website or send an email to deep.wildlife@ct.gov.

