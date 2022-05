Alder Christian Albouras, who represents District 20 on Madison’s west side, announced his resignation from the Madison Common Council on Monday. “It is bittersweet to share that our family will be moving out of the Meadowood Neighborhood and out of District 20. This will necessitate my resignation as alder of District 20 on the Madison Common Council on May 20th, 2022,” said Alder Albouras in a statement. “Serving on the council and advocating for the best interest of District 20 residents has been one of the most rewarding experiences during my career. I want to share my appreciation to the alders who will continue to serve on the council, dedicate their time, and focus on the needs of residents in Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO