KYIV, Ukraine — For the second time in one week, Marina had to wait more than three hours in the car with her newborn baby to buy gas. Sitting in a line that stretched as far as the eye could see down the side of a highway, Marina, who decline to giver her last name because she feared for her safety, said she was waiting to fill up another 20-liter can of fuel to add to her stockpile at home. The amount — just over 5 gallons — was the maximum allowed at the gas station.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO