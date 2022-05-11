Woman grazed by bullet along I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday night (May 10), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said the 58-year-old victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times around 10:23 p.m. near the corner of North Broad and Hope streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

