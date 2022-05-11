ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woman grazed by bullet along I-10

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened along I-10...

www.wdsu.com

wgno.com

New Orleans robbery suspect arrested in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On May 11, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted by the New Orleans Police Department and Crimestoppers for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in Orleans Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, 34-year-old Maurice Butler, of Music Street...
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

JPSO investigating shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, La. — A person was shot and injured in Avondale Thursday. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting on Millie Drive. A man was injured and is listed as critical, according to the JPSO. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
AVONDALE, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans police investigating Wednesday night Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at around 10:30 in the 4100 block of Davey Street, in Gentilly. Police discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. When police arrived, one was still at the scene while the other went to the hospital via private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Shooting#I 10#Police#Violent Crime
wbrz.com

Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Man killed in deadly shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 7th Ward. This happened at the intersection of North Broad Street and Saint Bernard Avenue. According to police, a man was found at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Call Crimestoppers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man slain in Seventh Ward shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday night (May 10), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said the 58-year-old victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times around 10:23 p.m. near the corner of North Broad and Hope streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Public Safety

