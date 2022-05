On April 9, Derrick Crowder and Andrewa Johnson geared up for the ride of their lives. Johnson’s water had broken, she was in labor, and the couple was headed from Dingman’s Ferry to Middletown’s Garnett Medical. As much as they tried, baby girl Nova Rose wasn’t waiting to get there to make her entrance into the world.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO