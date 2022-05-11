Skaters and Artists Join Forces for Denver's First Plank Canvas Art Show

What is soul music? To the founders of Mile High Soul Club (MHSC), it means a lot of things. “I won’t pretend to be a music historian, so there are probably better academic answers to that question,” says co-founder Tyler Jacobson. “But for me, there are obvious hallmarks of a classic soul sound: snappy snare drums, incredible bass lines that rarely wander, and every instrument has hooks, be it guitars, the piano or the ever-present horns that are polished and understated at the same time. The sound is big and flashy while also being vulnerable and introspective. It’s a very passionate sound, as well. It doesn’t matter what the topic is — if it’s inequality or heartache, there’s very present sadness. And if it’s about love or hitting the town, the excitement exuded by a soul singer is going to be electric, and you’ll believe their excitement.”

