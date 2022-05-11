ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Skaters and Artists Join Forces for Denver's First Plank Canvas Art Show

By Hyde Chrastina
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists and skateboarders subscribe to a similar ethos: There are no rules. Perhaps that’s why so many members of the skateboarding community are also artists in one way or another. That commonality has prompted the upcoming Plank Canvas Art Show, a free exhibition hosted by Denver Squarehouse, an indoor skate park...

Westword

Mile High Soul Club Returns in a New Venue

What is soul music? To the founders of Mile High Soul Club (MHSC), it means a lot of things. “I won’t pretend to be a music historian, so there are probably better academic answers to that question,” says co-founder Tyler Jacobson. “But for me, there are obvious hallmarks of a classic soul sound: snappy snare drums, incredible bass lines that rarely wander, and every instrument has hooks, be it guitars, the piano or the ever-present horns that are polished and understated at the same time. The sound is big and flashy while also being vulnerable and introspective. It’s a very passionate sound, as well. It doesn’t matter what the topic is — if it’s inequality or heartache, there’s very present sadness. And if it’s about love or hitting the town, the excitement exuded by a soul singer is going to be electric, and you’ll believe their excitement.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Into the Woods: Denver Botanic Gardens Debuts Ursula von Rydingsvard

Back in the spring of 2020, the then-new Freyer-Newman Center at the Denver Botanic Gardens was set to open. To celebrate the new facility, Lisa Eldred, the Gardens' director of exhibitions and senior curator, had arranged for a major exhibit devoted to the work of Ursula von Rydingsvard, a major contemporary artist with a long career. Rydingsvard employs natural materials, in particular cedar, that perfectly fits the Gardens' atmosphere.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Shift Drinks: The Squire's Cam Omlid Doesn't Sag at Mr. A's

I wake up to a text from 12:33 a.m. that says, “After hours dub step show? Hahaha,” because Cam Omlid didn’t want to sleep last night. Or any night, for that matter. In first grade, he'd be up until 4 a.m. reading The Source, by James Michener, before moving on to Stephen King, whose work I can’t recommend as a sleep aid for elementary school kids. Then in high school, he started smoking pot to help him quiet his mind. Now, he never wants to leave his bar.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Bison Bone, Elektric Animals and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

$12-$15 Courtney Whitehead is the primary creative power behind Bison Bone. He was born and bred in Oklahoma but perfected his mix of heartland rock and Americana music right here in Denver. Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt is also on the bill. Friday, May 13, 8 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rocco DiSpirito Is Coming to Denver for Two Events With Troy Guard

Rocco DiSpirito rose to fame in the early 2000s as the chef at New York City's Union Pacific and the star of television's first hospitality-focused reality series,The Restaurant. Today, the cookbook author and TV personality is focusing on healthy eating with Made by Rocco, the very small-scale meal delivery service he launched as a way to demonstrate the efficacy of the diet he wrote about in his 2014 book, The Pound a Day Diet.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rosemary's Cafe and Nooch Vegan Market to Close This Weekend

Collectively, four decades of food history in Denver will come to an end this weekend with the closure of Nooch Vegan Market and Rosemary Cafe. , the plant-based grocery store at 10 East Ellsworth Avenue, will shutter its doors for good on Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Originally launched as a market pop-up, Nooch was established by owner Vanessa Gochnour as a tiny specialty shop selling vegan food, cosmetics and clothing in RiNo in 2012; in 2014, it moved to the Golden Triangle neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, May 7-13

The dining scene saw a lot of action this week, with ten openings and four closures. Those included Ivy on 7th, which closed on May 8; the breakfast-and-lunch-spot was owned by the group that runs Angelo's Taverna, Logan Street Tavern and Carboy Winery, which recently opened a new location in Palisade. Being stretched too thin was a big driver for the group's decision to say goodbye to Ivy.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cowabunga! Casey Jones Opens May 13, Bringing New York Pizza to Broadway

The Handsome Boys crew strikes again. One week after debuting its putt-putt party bar, RiNo Country Club, the fast-growing hospitality group is adding another concept to its collection: Casey Jones opens May 13 at 24 Broadway. The space most recently was home to an outpost of Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano's,...
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Dana Rodriguez Shakes Things Up With New Menu Items at Work & Class and Super Mega Bien

When the pandemic called a halt to indoor dining in March 2020, it also sidelined many chef/owners who suddenly had to spend all of their time navigating the logistics of operations — and not getting creative in the kitchen. That was the case for Dana Rodriguez, who recently introduced new menu items at her first two eateries, Work & Class at 2500 Larimer Street and the nearby Super Mega Bien inside the Ramble Hotel, for the first time in two and a half years.
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Two Psychedelics Initiatives Pushing for November Ballot in Colorado

A trendsetter with recreational marijuana a decade ago, Colorado could again lead the way, this time with psychedelics. But the path has split for proponents, with one well-funded campaign and another very grassroots effort. "Almost every person, I think, has someone in their family or in their community who is...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Many Denver Area House Hunters Are Still Priced Out in Seller's Market

The latest statistics from the Colorado Association of Realtors echo much of the data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, which recently reported all-time records for detached, single-family homes as measured by both average and median prices. But many of the realtors quoted in the CAR report for April offer at least a glimmer of hope for potential purchasers, even as they acknowledge that plenty of people are bailing, at least temporarily, from what remains a seller's market.
DENVER, CO
Westword

New Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Nearly Triple in Three Weeks

Coloradans currently living their lives as if COVID-19 were a thing of the past may not be able to do so for much longer. Cases and hospitalizations related to the virus continue to edge higher, as they've done for the past month or so, and the number of fresh outbreaks of the disease identified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have nearly tripled in just three weeks.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Coloradans Who Didn't Know They Had Fentanyl Could Still Go to Jail

Near the end of the 2022 session, which concluded late May 11, the Colorado legislature approved a version of HB22-1326, "Fentanyl Accountability And Prevention," a measure addressing the rise of a synthetic opiate whose use can have deadly consequences. But the provision that finally pushed the bill over the line and onto a path that leads directly to the desk of Governor Jared Polis — who's already said he'll sign it — remains extremely controversial.
COLORADO STATE

