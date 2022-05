I’ll tell you what, I know a lot of people who would do some incredibly questionable things to see a third Portal game become a reality. It’s now been over a decade since Portal 2 graced our screens, and given that it was recently announced that a collection of the first two games will soon be coming to the Switch, it really doesn’t seem like Valve has a plan to follow the series up any time soon. Well, unless you count the free tech demo for the Steam Deck, Aperture Desk Job, which at the very least is set in the Portal universe? Hey, it’s something.

