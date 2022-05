LINCOLN – On Saturday, June 4, a trip back to pioneer days is planned for young girls and their doll as the Friends of Hearthside presents, “A Day in the Life of Kirsten: An American Girl Doll in 1854.” This inaugural multi-site event takes place at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park on Great Road and includes both the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse and Hearthside in a four-hour program.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO