REFRESHER: What’s the Difference Between a Watch and a Warning?

UNDATED -- Heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.61 inches of rain. We've had 3.80 inches of rain for the month of May so far, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal for the month so far. We've had 8.87 inches of rain for the spring months of March, April and May so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO