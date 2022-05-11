ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

REFRESHER: What’s the Difference Between a Watch and a Warning?

By Pete Hanson
 4 days ago
With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm...

WJON

3 Rounds Of Storms Move Through Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED -- Three rounds of storms moved through central Minnesota on Wednesday. The first was the shortest and the weakest system from about 11:45 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m. But it did produce Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for areas like Stearns and Wright Counties because of some small hail and 50 to 60 mile an hour winds.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Storm Photos from Around Central Minnesota [Thursday, May 12th]

Another massive storm ripped through Central Minnesota on Thursday, May 12th. It was the third big storm of the week, following thunder, lightening, and funnel clouds on both Monday and Wednesday of the same week. The storm Thursday was the grand finale, with it came severe thunderstorm warnings as well...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Over 1 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud Wednesday, More Storms Thursday

UNDATED -- Heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.61 inches of rain. We've had 3.80 inches of rain for the month of May so far, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal for the month so far. We've had 8.87 inches of rain for the spring months of March, April and May so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Tornado Watch for Central, Southern MN Wednesday Night

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Central and Southern Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties, until midnight. Storms will spread northeast through Wednesday evening into the night. An Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) is in place. Some storms may produce...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a portion of Central Minnesota in effect until midnight. This Tornado Watch includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, and Todd counties (+more). Large hail up to tennis ball size, damaging wind gusts up to 90 mph, and a few tornadoes...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Flood Warnings Issued for Several Minnesota Rivers

UNDATED -- With all of the rain we've had this week it should come as no surprise that our rivers have become swollen with water pouring over their banks. The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings. There is a flood warning for the Long Prairie River at Long...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Strong Storms Possible in MN Wednesday, Thursday

UNDATED -- A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning as a frontal boundary moves northward from Iowa. Later Wednesday afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, and move north-northeast toward southwest Minnesota. These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota. Severe Thunderstorms...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Sauk Rapids Storage Company Cleans Up from Strong Winds

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids storage facility is cleaning-up after Monday afternoon's storms. Aspen Storage at 5004 Highway 10 had several of its shipping containers and three semi-trailers get blown over by the strong winds. Spokesman Patrick Mastey says one of the containers was blown about 40 feet. All...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Sartell Roadways Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding

SARTELL -- Several Sartell roadways has been temporarily closed. Sartell officials say Benton Drive North from Scenic Drive to 8th Street has standing water due to Thursday night's heavy rainfall. The road will remain closed until the water levels have subsided. Friday afternoon Sartell officials said water levels have increased...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Thunderstorm, Tornado Warnings Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- A line of severe weather moved across the state on Thursday night impacting central Minnesota during the evening hours. The National Weather Service issued a number of tornado and thunderstorm warnings for several counties including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison counties. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

National Weather Service Confirms Benton Co. Tornado

GILMAN -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did touch down in rural Benton County on Monday afternoon. The tornado was about two miles southwest of Gilman at 4:32 p.m. It was on the ground for about five minutes. Weather spotters reported the brief tornado on the ground.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

