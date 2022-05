Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO