ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman raped in apartment building elevator in Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNwzj_0faCaioc00

Police are looking for a man who raped a woman at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the suspect followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building elevator near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue.

Investigators say the man seen in surveillance video pulled out a knife, raped her, and stole more than $100 from her.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

If you recognize the man seen in NYPD surveillance video, you are asked to call police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx

Derick Waller reports from the scene of Tuesday night's shooting.

----------

* More Bronx news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 18

Related
bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
qchron.com

Ridgewood woman killed, neighbor shot

Less than one day after posting loving Facebook tributes to her mom on Mother’s Day, Migdalia Ortega’s daughter was mourning her and receiving support from scores of family members and friends. And police believe their search for Ortega’s killer came to an end Wednesday morning on McKibbin Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Apartment Building#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Spanish#Crimestoppers
Daily News

Police identify woman found dead with bag over head in Bronx apartment

A 34-year-old woman whose decomposing corpse was found in a Bronx apartment with a plastic bag wrapped around her head was asphyxiated to death, the city’s Medical Examiner said Thursday, ruling the woman’s death a homicide. Firefighters and city EMTs responding to a call of a foul odor coming from an Ogden Ave. apartment near W. 167th St. in Highbridge Saturday evening found victim Norayshma ...
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officer shot in the Bronx: police

Update: The suspect in the Bronx shooting was killed. Click here for more info. CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot and a suspect was killed in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The officer was shot near the corner of Bathgate Avenue and Claremont Parkway. He was treated at a hospital […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was shot in the chest at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim got into a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD. Police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: Suspect drags victim through Times Square subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a victim being dragged across the mezzanine of the Times Square-42nd Street subway station the evening of May 9. Police said four suspects are responsible for the attack. The 26-year-old man was in the station about 6:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy