Chestertown, MD

Chestertown RiverArts Announces New Executive Director

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors at Chestertown RiverArts is proud to announce the appointment of its new Executive Director, Chris Sade. Sade will assume the organization’s leadership in May 2022. Sade is uniquely suited to fulfill RiverArt’s mission to grow community, creativity, and connection through the arts. A passionate...

Mid-Shore Arts: Pam Watroba’s Mosaics

Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Avalon Takes Art Teacher Anna Madachik to the Met with CEO Daniel Weiss as Host

While there are countless examples of community members pitching in to help education programs and teachers on the Mid-Shore, it’s hard to beat the recent story of the Avalon Foundation working with Daniel Weiss, the CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, to offer a personal tour of that world-famous institution for Easton Elementary School art teacher Anna Madachik.
OXFORD, MD
Mid-Shore Art: The Women’s Mural Comes to Cambridge

Cambridge is about to be put on the map again. Coming in the next few weeks will be the installation of a remarkable public art project, The Dorchester Women’s Mural, featuring 12 past and current Dorchester-based women who have made a significant contribution in their field that extends far beyond their community.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
UM Shore Regional Health Recognizes National Donate Life Month

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health celebrated April as National Donate Life Month, honoring organ donors and bringing awareness to saving or enhancing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. On April 22, UM SRH team members wore blue and green in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, which encourages the sharing of the Donate Life message and promotes the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.
MARYLAND STATE
KCPS Offers Summer Programs for Children

Whether they are in pre-school, high school or any grade in between, Kent County Public Schools has summer programs for students of all ages. The Infants and Toddlers Program will be hosting six weeks of playgroups in various locations in Kent County for children who are registering for pre-kindergarten in the fall or for any 3-year-old that parents or guardians have concerns about the child’s social or emotional skills.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Delmarva Review: Already Broken by Irene Hoge Smith

Author’s Note: My family lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, when I was born, and remained there for two years before beginning a series of moves that would take us to Maryland, California, Michigan, and New York. Between Michigan and New York before our mother left us with our father. My memories before that rupture became hard to hang on to, and impossible to corroborate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Under Armour Unveils Plans For Global Headquarters In Baltimore

Under Armour announced plans for a global headquarters on its South Baltimore Port Covington campus, touting the future structure as “one of the region’s most environmentally sensitive and sustainable buildings.”. The eco-friendly, 280,000-square-foot building will house 1,500 corporate employees and feature a ground-floor flagship store, a track and...
BALTIMORE, MD
COVID-19 May 13, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Kent and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline, Dorchester,...
KENT COUNTY, MD
U Don't Need It is back

After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, U Don’t Need It is back. The U Don’t Need It program provides students who are moving out of University of Delaware housing or off-campus residences an opportunity to put items they no longer need to good use while also being friendly to the environment.
NEWARK, DE
Aspira has big expansion plans

Since opening in October 2020, Aspira Health has quadrupled its staff and added several services to improve access to healthcare in the Cape Region. Now, with its presence firmly staked in the ground, Aspira is expanding. Construction on a new office in Ocean View is set to begin this month,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Piano Trio Set for Series Finale

Last chance for some great music as the Fred Hughes Trio closes out the Friday Night Jazz Club series at Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building on May 27 at 7 p.m. Hailed for its “talent, technique and taste” by JazzTimes Magazine, the trio features Fred Hughes on piano, Paul Langosch on bass, and Keith Killgo on drums. Presented by Jazz Alive, the Friday Night Jazz Club series features an intimate club setting with candlelit tables and a cash bar—the series’ last show sold out, so go to jazz-alive.org soon for tickets.
Millsboro doctor honored with award

MILLSBORO, Del. – The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians is honoring Millsboro TidalHealth doctor Hilary Haack as their 2022 New Osteopathic Family Physician of the Year. This award recognizes physicians who have made significant contributions to family medicine. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Update on Bill Burton Fishing Pier Closure

Trappe, MD - The fishing piers at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park are closed in both Dorchester and Talbot counties due to structural safety concerns. Shoreline and trail access is open on the Talbot County side of the park. An underwater inspection conducted in February 2022 found crumbling concrete...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
5 Can’t-Miss Music Festivals in Delaware This Summer

As summer approaches, there are many music festivals planned around Delaware. Bookmark this guide so you don’t miss a thing. Nothing says “summer” quite like spending a day (or a whole weekend) at a music festival. If you’re looking for days full of live music, good vibes and sunshine, the First State has no shortage of festivals scheduled for 2022. From jazz, country and rock to reggae, pop and hip-hop, this list has something for everyone.
WILMINGTON, DE
Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE

