Washington, DC

Journey Postpone Tour After Band Member Tests Positive for COVID

By Corey Irwin
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago
Journey has postponed the final four dates of their Freedom tour after a band member tested positive for COVID. In a message to fans, the group promised “the shows will be rescheduled for a later date” and that “more information will be provided on the band websites shortly.” The affected performances...

