Your April 28 issue had a front page story involving the mutilation of a turtle after it was dead and the public outcry that arose after the turtle was found. In fact, as of publication, nearly $1,400 had been raised to help find the turtle’s “murderer” and the mayor was considering a personal donation to round the money out to $2,000. Given that the donations were given by only 26 people means an average donation of more than $50 per person was pledged. The care and saving of animals is important and I am a paying member of three different “Save the …” groups.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO