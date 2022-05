One of the larger employers in Barton County went before the Hoisington City Council last week and pleaded their support for additional childcare. Superior Essex currently has approximately 220 employees, and Plant Manager Tony Szot said there are 25 open positions the company is struggling to fill. The company is expecting to expand their operations next year which Szot said will likely mean another 25 positions.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO