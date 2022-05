In the fifth and sixth episodes of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ titled ‘Plan B’ and ‘Chain of Authenticity,’ Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) long struggle to bring Carl Rogers to justice ends for good, but the final result is not exactly what they hoped for. Whitney Vance passes away, and Bosch is subsequently told to stop his investigation. However, when the homicide detective turned private investigator receives a whole new set of instructions from his now-deceased client, he decides to keep searching for the heir. Meanwhile, Maddie (Madison Lintz) faces a particularly difficult day at work. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO