ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh shooting

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grtXl_0faCJFjQ00

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station.

Raleigh police said 31-year-old Davon Kareen Allen has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon and murder for the death of 27-year-old Devonte Latreal Martin.

At 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of New Bern Avenue. Police found Martin with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital where he died because of his injuries.

Allen has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Police ask anyone who can provide helpful information to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website .

Comments / 6

Related
cbs17

Juvenile charged in Durham shooting, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club. Responding...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Arrest made in road rage shootout in north Raleigh

Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Teenagers jump and run from stolen car after chase through Johnston County

Garner, N.C. — Three teenagers jumped and ran from a stolen car Tuesday night when police used stop sticks to end a chase that began in Garner. Around 11 p.m., an automatic license plate reader identified a stolen car. A Garner police officer saw the car on U.S. Highway 70 and followed the car onto Interstate 40 East as he waited for other officers to respond.
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Bern#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
WRAL News

On cam: Graphic video shows road rage shootout between two men in North Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence gathered at a construction site in North Raleigh on Wednesday after a man was shot in a road rage incident. Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Man shot near Raleigh construction site

Raleigh, N.C. — There was a large police presence outside a Raleigh construction site Wednesday as a man was shot. Multiple Raleigh police officers responded to the 1500 block of Duraleigh Road, near the entrance to a work zone. Around 10: 55 a.m., officers found a man who had...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

On cam: Shootout in Raleigh after road rage incident

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WARNING: This video is of a graphic nature. Two men opened fire on each other in a North Raleigh construction zone. Police are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man dies after he’s shot multiple times at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— A man died after he was shot multiple times at a Raleigh gas station early Tuesday morning, according to police. This happened on New Bern Avenue near North Raleigh Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries....
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy