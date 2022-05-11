Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station.

Raleigh police said 31-year-old Davon Kareen Allen has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon and murder for the death of 27-year-old Devonte Latreal Martin.

At 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of New Bern Avenue. Police found Martin with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital where he died because of his injuries.

Allen has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.