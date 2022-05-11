ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

School Committee Thursday: Fair Share, DEI job description

By Liz Exton
YourArlington
 4 days ago

The School Committee has scheduled a regular meeting set...

www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourArlington

Session 6 backs illuminated-sign change among 5 articles

Meeting members in session six, on Wednesday, May 11, voted to support five Special Town Meeting articles, including allowing illuminated signs for electric-vehicle charging and bike-sharing facilities. The votes for the main motions of the five articles were:. 2 (family child care as an allowed use in all districts) 201-21...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy