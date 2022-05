Following a two-year pause, the Greer Centennial Lions Club hosted a successful and record-breaking bass fishing tournament on Lake Robinson – raising more than $13,000. “We took a chance this year. Coming out of a pandemic we didn’t know what to expect from anglers or sponsors. Both stepped up to support us in a big way. I can’t wait to see this money go to work for our communities,” said Alison Rauch, Greer Centennial Lions Club Event Liaison.

