Dwayne Maddox of Madison has joined Old National Bank as vice president and director of diversity, equity and inclusion programs. “I’ll be taking over some of the strategy work in collaboration with coalition as well as some of the execution around the core competencies for our organization for DEI. That can include everything from what we call impact groups, which some people call employee resource groups, to how we think about our business practices by product line and also around our philanthropy, community investment, community involvement and so forth,” Maddox said in an interview Friday.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO