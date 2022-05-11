ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

German airline apologizes for excluding Jewish passengers

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0faCEBsd00

German airline Lufthansa has apologized for refusing to let any members of a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers onto a flight after some of them had refused to wear masks.

In a statement late Tuesday, Lufthansa said that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes.”

The airline said it was reviewing what had happened during the incident on May 4, involving passengers from New York transiting in Frankfurt for a flight to Budapest.

Some of the passengers had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring them to wear face masks, whereupon Lufthansa staff allegedly blocked all passengers who were visibly identifiable as Jews from boarding their connecting flight, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeiner Zeitung reported.

Local German media reported that the staff excluded those passengers who were recognizable as Jews because they were wearing skull caps or had sidelocks.

“We regret that the large group was denied boarding rather than limiting it to the non-compliant guests,” the airline said.

“We have zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type,” it added.

The antisemitism commissioner of the state of Hesse, where Frankfurt is located, sharply condemned the incident.

Uwe Becker said that apparently an entire group of people — solely because of their recognizable faith — had been held responsible for something that obviously only affected individual travelers.

“This is discriminatory and not a trivial matter, and all the more reason why the company’s top management should also feel personally responsible for apologizing for this incident and taking a clear and unequivocal stand,” Becker told German news agency dpa.

Becker said he would be happy to have a conversation with Lufthansa on the matter.

“Something like this must not be repeated,” he added.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, a Berlin rabbi and head of the local Chabad community, said German companies should be sensitive to possible anti-Semitism in light of the country’s Nazi past.

Teichtal welcomed the fact that the chief executive of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, had called him to offer an apology for the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Air France pilots made their Boeing 777 'go nuts' by accidentally pulling the controls in two different direction at the same time while attempting to land in New York, report finds

A Boeing 777 'went nuts' while landing in France earlier this month when the pilots pulled their controls in opposite directions at the same time, investigators have said. Air France flight AF011 from New York to Paris carrying 192 passengers and crew was around 1,000ft from the ground on its final approach to Charles de Gaulle airport when the pilots ran into trouble and had to abort the landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Antisemitism#Orthodox Jewish#Jews#German
Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Disabled passenger misses flight after Birmingham Airport staff left her at gate and never returned

An 87-year-old disabled woman missed her flight to Spain on Sunday after Birmingham Airport staff “failed on help her on board”, according to her son.Sheila Cottrill arrived at Birmingham Airport three hours before her Ryanair flight on 1 May, which she was taking in order to visit son Jeremy, who is based in Barcelona.A wheelchair user, she had booked “assisted passage” help via Ryanair’s website when purchasing her tickets, and expected to be helped through the airport and on to the 3.50pm flight.Arriving in her wheelchair, Ms Cottrill was helped at first by the airport’s Special Assistance staff, who escorted...
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Unruly air passengers face up to $37,000 fine, FAA says

Unruly air travelers in the U.S. will still face hefty fines and possible criminal charges even if one major point of contention — having to wear face masks on planes — is largely no longer an issue. The Federal Aviation Administration is making permanent its "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers, the FAA said on Wednesday. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," Billy Nolen, the agency's acting administrator, said in a statement. The FAA's move to keep stricter rules in place comes days after most major U.S. airlines said they would no longer require passengers wear masks, rules that...
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

ABC News

641K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy