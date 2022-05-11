ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm day ahead

By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another summer-like day is ahead.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with cooler temperatures by the lake.

Muggy conditions move in at night.

It's back to record territory Thursday as highs approach the 90s again.

Above average temperatures last through the end of the week.

