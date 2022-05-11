ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

President Biden visiting Illinois Wednesday 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois Wednesday morning.

The president will talk about what his administration is doing to tackle inflation.

This comes as less than a third of Americans say they approve of how he's handling it.

Another issue for Americans is gas prices. On Tuesday, the national average for regular gas hit an all-time high at $4.37 a gallon.

In Chicago, the average is $5.12.

Stocks have been down as well. President Biden is putting the blame on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it's added more to the problems already caused by the pandemic.

The president also made a stop at a family farm in Kankakee Wednesday.

There, he talked talk about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is affecting food supply.

Late Wednesday afternoon, President Biden was addressing the IBEW International Convention at McCormick Place.

Government
