Having a winning culture is all about actions and Lancaster baseball has it

Many coaches and teams think they have a winning culture.

When you get right down to it, most teams don’t. They think they do, and they talk about it a lot. But when push comes to shove, if you have to talk about it, you probably don’t have it.

Winning culture is all about actions and not just when things are going well. A winning culture takes over when you face adversity.

If winning were easy, everyone would win all the time. So what sets a winning program apart from others? It’s players believing in the system and being 100 percent committed to the program. It's body language. It’s being engaged all the time and not just some of the time.

The Lancaster baseball team, led by head coach Corey Conn, now in his 10th season, clinched its fourth consecutive Ohio Capital Conference championship. It marks the first time in program history it has won four straight league or conference titles.

I don’t think people realize how hard it is to win one championship, let alone four straight. The Golden Gales have accomplished that feat because of the culture Conn has instilled in the program.

Again, teams want it and think they might have it. With the Gales, though, you can feel it. You feel it in the dugout, regardless if they are winning or losing. Every player is fully engaged from the first pitch to the last.

The Gales expect to win and do everything in their power to win, thanks to Conn, who demands it.

“We have a dugout full of guys that love each other,” Lancaster junior Isaac Cooperrider said. “At the start of the year we had some struggles hitting the ball, but we had a meeting and coach showed us a cool graphic. There were a bunch of arrows in a box and some of them weren’t pointing in the same direction and then he showed us some that were all pointing in the same direction.

“It was a good metaphor for how you have to a have dugout full of guys pointing in the same direction and who are always going to pull for each other and fight for each other," he added. "We are at a point in the program where we are expected to win championships every year, and it’s a good feeling.”

I get to see other teams while covering so many games, and it has amazed me the difference in the attitudes and body language compared to Lancaster. It’s night and day. I’ve seen teams basically give up as soon as they get behind in a game, which goes back to having a winning culture.

Teams think they have it, but they don’t.

“(Culture) is a buzzword that a lot of people try to use, but I think if you come and watch us you can kind of feel it from us,” Conn said. “It’s that 'it factor' that is kind of hard to define, but it’s our actions. We talk all the time about it’s one pitch 100 times. You may lose and they may get a base hit, but it’s the next pitch. It’s the next pitch, and we feel like if we can consistently win each pitch in the game, we can consistently be engaged in each pitch in the game — and we fight for each other in every pitch of the game — that’s kind of our culture wrapped up in a word, so to speak.”

A year ago, the Gales didn’t return a player with varsity experience. Nary a player had a varsity at-bat, but the Gales still won more than 20 games, including a conference title and their third consecutive district championship.

Earlier this season, second baseman Kyle Garber, reigning OCC-Buckeye Division Player of the Year, was lost for the year because of a knee injury. Losing a player like Garber was tough, but overcoming that kind of adversity is when Conn seems to be at his best in maximizing his players' production.

Lancaster is 18-3 and ranked No. 10 in Division I by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. On Sunday, it earned the No. 3 seed in the Central District tournament.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Gales were lucky to get a top 25 seed.

“Winning is not easy, and I have to give a lot of credit to our last few senior classes for setting the tone in the offseason,” Conn said. “It goes back to our offseason workouts, our 40-for-40, going through all the preseason practices and all of classroom sessions. We faced a lot of adversity this year, and it goes back to some of our training where we kind of expect bad things to happen, and when it does, you aren’t shocked or surprised by it. I’m extremely proud of these seniors, and this team for handling the adversity we faced this year.”

After each win, the Gales head to left field and wait for Conn to come and jump into their arms. They jump up and down and celebrate. Some people may think that’s silly, especially when they beat a lower-caliber team.

It’s funny because I now see a lot of other teams doing the same thing after they win. You can’t fake a winning culture. Lancaster has it through and through.

Winning should never be taken for granted. The Gales cherish and celebrate every victory. If anyone has a problem with that, well, they don’t understand what exactly a winning culture looks like.

Thanks to Conn, the Lancaster baseball program has a vision and purpose every time they step on the field. And they never waver from it.

That is what having a winning culture is all about.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Having a winning culture is all about actions and Lancaster baseball has it