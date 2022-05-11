ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Author Arsenault to speak at the Pawtucket Library

 3 days ago

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will present a talk...

Valley Breeze

Local filmmaker to speak at Harris Library May 20

WOONSOCKET – Local filmmaker Jason Allard will be at the Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. Allard combines filmmaking with exploring abandoned places to tell the stories of Rhode Island’s forgotten icons in his YouTube series “Abandoned From Above.” He will talk about his hobby and work as a web series creator on YouTube. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble returns to St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center

WOONSOCKET – “Nostalgia” is the title of the program to be presented by the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble when it returns, after a three-year pandemic absence, to the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. The program will feature nostalgic music by John Philip Sousa, Joseph Peckham, Leroy Anderson, Antonín Dvorák and more.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

'Female Alchemists' exhibit embodies safety in the feminine

WOONSOCKET – Monument Square Arts has a new exhibition for the month of May, titled “Female Alchemists: Into the Garden and Out of It.” Rhode Island-based artists Michaela Clift and Emma Joyce collaborated to create shadow box and textile clothing pieces, respectively, expressing the human experience of feminine strengths and sorrows.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Retire with Joy program at Cumberland Library May 12

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, along with life coach Roberta Gregoire will put on a program, Retire with Joy, today, Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. Gregoire will discuss the non-financial aspects of retirement planning. Gregoire will help participants prepare for the changes that...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Valley Breeze

Raymond F. Barry – Woonsocket

79 years to the day. Ray Barry had exactly 79 years and he made every day count. Ray Barry’s Sunrise was on May 12, 1943, in Boston. His sunset was on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home in Woonsocket. For each and every day of those 79 years he was given Ray Barry sought to live life to the fullest and love those around him with all his heart.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

North Scituate Library announces May programs

SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Controlling Diabetes, Type II, on Tuesday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. This session is a refresher class for Type II diabetics and family members. Topics may include “sick day kit,” nutrition, resources and more. The...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Artist Nancy Turbitt displays quilts at Greenville Library

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host the work of local quilt artist Nancy Turbitt through May 31. Turbitt's first studio was in Monohasset Mills in Providence for five years and it was there that she coined her studio name of Girasole, which means sunflower in Italian. In 2012 she retired from her management position in retail sales to pursue her art full time. She has exhibited internationally, curated juried exhibitions, has won awards including best of show, published articles and has been an active member of Studio Art Quilt Associates since 2009.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Mr. and Mrs. Keene celebrate 70 years of marriage

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mr. & Mrs. Keene recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with four generations of their immediate family. They were married on May 3, 1952, at the Quaker Meeting House on Smithfield Road. On Saturday, their children surprised them with a family-only Platinum Jubilee Party at the Heritage Hall in Slatersville. Forty-five of their immediate family attended. The family enjoyed much fun and laughter together.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Renaissance 5 Brass Quintet to perform at Harris Library Saturday

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will present a performance by the Renaissance 5 Brass Quintet on Saturday, May 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free and registration is not required. For more information, call 401-769-9044 or visit woonsocketlibrary.org.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Placido 'Pat' J. Femino – North Smithfield

Placido “Pat” J. Femino Sr., 97, of North Smithfield, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Russo) Femino for 75 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Stefano and Maria (Sorrentino) Femino.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

N. Smithfield seniors pick Unity Ball tradition back up

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two North Smithfield seniors, soon-to-be graduates, dedicated their senior year to ensuring the Unity Ball tradition made a comeback from the pandemic. On April 29, Emersyn Champagne and Cassidy Grieves hosted the event at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, which attracted nearly 225 students from Unified high school sports teams around the state.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Nancy A. Dalti – North Smithfield

Nancy A. (DeStefani) Dalti, 87, of North Smithfield, died peacefully May 11, 2022, at home, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late James A. Dalti. Born in Norwich, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Irene (Lebrun) DeStefani. Mrs. Dalti worked...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Project Linus drop-ins at the Lincoln Library every Thursday

LINCOLN – Every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., crafters are invited to drop in at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, to craft blankets with others who support Project Linus, and donate what you make. Project Linus is a 100 percent non-profit volunteer group that provides...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

RI Law Day comes to Hamlet Middle School

WOONSOCKET – Since 2003, the students of Tonimarie Campopiano’s classroom have been visited by judges, attorneys, public safety officers and court officials for Law Day, nationally recognized as May 1. This year, Rhode Island celebrated on May 6, and her iExplore classroom mixed with Hamlet Middle School 7th-...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Fox named Lincoln Memorial Day Parade grand marshal

LINCOLN – Edward Fox, water commissioner, parade volunteer, and longtime auto shop owner, has been selected as the grand marshal of this year’s Lincoln Memorial Day Parade. “Every veteran in town gave their time to serve their country, and deserves the honor of being grand marshal,” Fox told...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Great Gnome Hunt and Story time at Cumberland Library May 21

CUMBERLAND – Children of all ages are invited to the Great Gnome Hunt and Story time, held at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, with local business partner Pea Poddery on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. This free event starts a story time followed by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Hearthside announces tickets for American Girl Doll program

LINCOLN – On Saturday, June 4, a trip back to pioneer days is planned for young girls and their doll as the Friends of Hearthside presents, “A Day in the Life of Kirsten: An American Girl Doll in 1854.” This inaugural multi-site event takes place at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park on Great Road and includes both the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse and Hearthside in a four-hour program.
LINCOLN, RI

