Author Arsenault to speak at the Pawtucket Library

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host the work of local quilt artist Nancy Turbitt through May 31. Turbitt's first studio was in Monohasset Mills in Providence for five years and it was there that she coined her studio name of Girasole, which means sunflower in Italian. In 2012 she retired from her management position in retail sales to pursue her art full time. She has exhibited internationally, curated juried exhibitions, has won awards including best of show, published articles and has been an active member of Studio Art Quilt Associates since 2009.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO