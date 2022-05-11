ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts gas prices now at new record high of $4.44 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts reached a new record high Wednesday, according to AAA . The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.44 a gallon.

That’s up 2 cents in a day and 20 cents in the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.57 lower at $2.87 a gallon.

The national average is now $4.40 a gallon, AAA said Wednesday. California has the highest average price at $5.84 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.29 as of Wednesday.

