BOSTON — A Roslindale man is facing charges for rapes dating back to 2013 and 2007 and police and prosecutors credit a new review of DNA evidence in those cases. Irving Pierre faces a judge on Friday for the 2013 case. Prosecutors said Pierre attacked a woman in the Arnold Arboretum on August 31, 2013, by punching her in the face and head repeatedly before raping her. Evidence collected in that case was entered into the FBI’s “Combined DNA Index System.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO