SCITUATE – While life starts to return to normalcy, the top 10 students in the Scituate High School Class of 2022 reflect on the relationships formed over the years. From teachers, parents, and peers, the students expressed gratitude for the support that got them into the top 10, and discussed motivating factors to excel. Whether sibling rivalry or a self-drive that got them so far, the achievements of the students speak for themselves.

SCITUATE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO