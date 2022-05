Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and the Darke County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce the award of $1,840,235.00, in the form of a Local Jail Capital Project Grant, from the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The grant is possible as a result of Senate Bill 310, of the 133rd General Assembly of the State of Ohio, in which bonds were issued for the Adult Correctional Building Fund. The grant application process was started last year and in March of this year we were asked to resubmit updated information for the grant request. We submitted a project cost totaling $2,003,235.00. $163,000.00 will come from the Board of Commissioners as matching funds. May 4, 2022 we received notice we were approved for the funding.

