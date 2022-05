79 years to the day. Ray Barry had exactly 79 years and he made every day count. Ray Barry’s Sunrise was on May 12, 1943, in Boston. His sunset was on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home in Woonsocket. For each and every day of those 79 years he was given Ray Barry sought to live life to the fullest and love those around him with all his heart.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO