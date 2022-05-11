See North Carolina house collapse into ocean

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — One hotel has made a big impression according to travelers using Tripadvisor. Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor was named the number one small stay in the United States, according to Tripadvisor. O: B&B on Cape Cod ranked best in US, No. 2 in world by...
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced the bipartisan Space National Guard Establishment Act to create a National Guard for the U.S. Space Force. The legislation would allow Army and Air National Guard currently performing Space Force support missions to continue to serve their states and country through a Space […]
PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
If you drive a car, you already know that gas prices are at a record high. However, if you head East to New York, or West to Ohio, prices are significantly cheaper. This is primarily because New York and Ohio have lower gas taxes than Pennsylvania. We took a trip along Interstate 90 to see […]
It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
One of the things New England seems to have no shortage of is nearly vacant, aging, buildings. Across the region, there are dozens of century old office buildings, mill buildings, and hospitals that are just waiting for a developer to come along and breathe new life into them. In fact,...
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A saw mill has caught fire in Indiana County, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned. The blaze is happening at 1274 Brush Creek Road in Homer City. At least 10 fire departments are assisting to knock the fire down. There have been no reports of injuries.
One of the things that we can predict in nature is when the tides are coming. From there, we can predict the rise and fall of the tides, with some tides reaching back farther and encroaching higher up the coastline than other tides. One tide that makes for an interesting...
There are lots of dangerous places in New York State, but what about the safest cities? According to Neighborhood Scout, only two in NYS made the list of the top 20 for 2022. And let me tell you, they are places you've probably never heard of. Maybe that's why they are so safe, no one knows where they are. When creating its list, Neighborhood Scout uses crime data that the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiles from police departments and law enforcement all over the United States.
The rollout of Federal checks is over. But state stimulus checks are available for Maine residents and ten other states. During the pandemic, the federal government made trillions available to Americans. This money got released as stimulus payments to businesses and individuals. The payout helped many buy necessities while their economic situation remained uncertain. But these checks have dried up. And families face new challenges such as record-high inflation and stagnant low wages. (source)
West Virginia’s senators are still asking questions about responsibility and safety after a nursing assistant was sentenced in killing multiple patients at a West Virginia veterans hospital. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays was sentenced last year to consecutive life terms for the deaths of eight veterans. Mays admitted causing...
The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primary is just around the corner, and to prepare, abc27 has compiled a list of the twelve major party candidates running for Pennsylvania’s open lieutenant governor seat. Learn more about each candidate running for second-in-command, below. Plus, click on their names to go to their campaign websites and […]
But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your cars or lawn mowers or for the future? What are you allowed to do in New York State?? There are actually multiple laws and restrictions that you need to keep in mind and follow. Transportation of fuel shall be...
The State adopted its budget on April 9 with substantial investments across the board in helping New Yorkers, from big increases in school aid and child care to homeowner rebates, gas tax relief for motorists, more funding to avoid evictions, bonuses for health care workers, and relief for hospitals and the health care system. Governor Hochul and the Legislature based the revenue and spending assumptions on an update from the Governor in late February, modified by an early March agreement between the Legislature and Governor called the Consensus Revenue Forecast.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — For weeks, it was a mystery in a small Fayette County town. Grindstone Fire Department discovered several deceased farm animals dumped over a hillside after responding to a brush fire there. Despite calls for help from the public, they could not find the owners —...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Just a quick 35 minute drive north of Morgantown, Uniontown, Pennsylvania is the home of Rodney Gallagher, a two-sport four star athlete in both basketball and football. Gallagher, a 6’0 180 pound four star prospect, is currently Pennsylvania’s #1 ranked prospect in football and the...
