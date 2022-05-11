Police Take New Castle Man Into Custody As Homicide Suspect

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

2 DAYS AGO