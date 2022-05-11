Police Take New Castle Man Into Custody As Homicide Suspect

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — Lea Slusar, 28, and Timothy Ward, 35, are charged in connection to separate alleged violent encounters with employees, security guards, and police officers at Allegheny Valley Hospital in National Heights in late April and early May. According to court documents, Slusar was first taken to...
A Bethel Park police officer was struck by a car on Friday night, police chief Timothy O’Connor confirmed to Channel 11. This is the second Bethel Park officer in two weeks that was injured in a hit and run. According to information from the chief, the officer was hit...
Two people are being held without bail after police said they found $6,000, four bricks of suspected heroin and a stolen gun at a Trafford apartment last month, according to court papers. Westmoreland County detectives and Penn Township police on Friday charged Gessica A. Merlin, 25, of Hempfield, and Damone...
(WTRF) Police in Pennsylvania are requesting the public’s help locating two men who are allegedly associated with shooting and killing a grandma on her front porch. Washington Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas. Warrants have been issued for their arrest for homicide and attempted homicide. According […]
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who broke out of a cop car and ran off handcuffed only to be found in Dauphin County in 2021 was taken into custody again after police found him in a crawl space of an apartment. Christopher Catich, 25, had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony […]
PITTSBURGH — A rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Hill District sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. Friday on Kirkpatrick Street near the intersection with Fifth Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatched confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. There was no...
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway following an incident at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning. Police were called to the home on the 1100 block of East Street around 5:30 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said there were no medical transports from the scene. Investigators later...
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Two parents who were arrested after a confrontation with a Connellsville school bus driver will go to trial. Tavin Jareal Brown and Kayla Tylene Leon were in court in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. They are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they interfered with a bus driver following protocol to calm unruly children. No trial date has been set.
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a man's car, money and phone at gunpoint in Mt. Lebanon. Police said after a man took cash out of an ATM on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard early Wednesday morning, two men walked up to him and pointed a gun at him as he was ordered out of his car. Police said the pair took the victim's cell phone then drove away in his car. The car was later found in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood. Now police are asking for help identifying the two suspects who were captured on surveillance cameras.Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 1-833-255-8477.
ZAVIAWNA GATHERS DIED IN 2021. Nearly four weeks since a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Easter Sunday shook the region, made national headlines and left two teens lifeless, there are still no arrests. Nine months after the senseless shooting death of 26-year-old Zaviawna Gathers in Wilkinsburg, her...
One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
MUNHALL (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are investigating after a 2-year-old child in Munhall was rushed to the hospital overnight.The child was reported unresponsive just before 1:30 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street on Thursday. First responders took the child to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they saw the family outside playing hours before lights and sirens packed the street. "I saw a guy coming out with a brown bag. Then, later on, I saw a gray tote being brought out. And that was it," Tiffany Gasch said. Toys were left outside the apartment, leaving many wondering what happened."It's sad, it's devastating," Gasch said.KDKA-TV was told the couple involved normally keeps to themselves and were enjoying the evening before taking the kids in for the night. Those who live nearby also claim the neighborhood is known for illegal activity, warning that drugs are not uncommon. So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police TipLine at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Dozens of Erie residents overdosed on fentanyl in 2021. Now local leaders are hoping that this recent drug raid will prevent future overdoses. The Erie County coroner reported about 100 drug related overdoses in 2021, while 38 of those deaths were the result of fentanyl overdoses. On May 12, large amounts of fentanyl were seized […]
Arnold police charged a woman with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after, they said, she drove carelessly with her young children in the vehicle. Mariah Chanta Gordon, 27, of the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue in New Kensington, faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and three traffic violations.
A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday after police found him with stab wound in the North Side, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. At around 2:40 a.m., police said they found the man in the Allegheny Center apartments having been stabbed in the back. The...
