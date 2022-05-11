ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy's sales disappoint as U.S. winter hits store traffic

By Reuters
 1 day ago
May 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly results as fierce storms and freezing temperatures across the United States earlier this year hit store traffic and cooled demand for the burger chain's breakfast items.

Shares of the Dublin, Ohio-based fast-food chain fell as much as 13% to hit an over two-year low on Wednesday, after the company said it now expects breakfast sales for the full year to linger toward the lower end of the 10% to 20% growth range it had projected earlier.

Analysts have said Wendy's breakfast menu - known for items including the Baconator burger and Frosty-ccino coffees - could face pressure from consumers turning to cheaper meals as rising inflation hit Americans' pockets.

"I view the first quarter results really as a little bump," said Wendy's Chief Financial Officer Gunther Plosch.

Wendy's company-operated restaurant margin fell to 11.6% in the quarter ended April 3 from 17% a year earlier due to higher costs of labor and commodities such as beef, chicken, coffee and edible oils.

The company said there has been a slowdown in traffic from its lower-income consumers, but some of its more affluent customers were continuing to order its hamburgers and fries.

Larger rival McDonald's also said last month some of its customers were buying cheaper or fewer items. read more

Wendy's U.S. same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first quarter, but missed analysts' average estimate for a 2.28% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES.

It said traffic at its outlets was also pressured in the quarter due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Total revenue rose 6.2% to $488.6 million, also below estimates of $496.9 million.

Adjusted profit of 17 cents per share fell short of expectations by 1 cent.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beyond Meat shares tumble on disappointing Q1

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell. The El Segundo, California, company said its revenue rose 1.2% to $109.5 million in the January-March period. Wall Street had forecast revenue of $112 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

May 11 (Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported. A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years...
BUSINESS
The Week

The Dow has dropped more than 4,000 points since the beginning of 2022

The stock market continued to plunge on Monday as inflation concerns and the prospect of more interest rate hikes drove up the value of U.S. Treasury notes, Reuters reports. The Wall Street Journal described a "broad selloff" that left "investors with few places to shelter from the market's tumult." Tech, industry, energy, and even cryptocurrency were all caught in the downward spiral.
Axios

Tyson Foods reports soaring meat prices as inflation continues

Meat prices continued to skyrocket in the first quarter. Driving the news: Tyson Foods reported Monday that the average price of its products rose 17.6% in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a year earlier. The price of Tyson beef was up 23.8%, while chicken rose 14.4% and pork...
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto components space, including Ford Motor Company F, are trading lower as stocks continue to sell off following last week's Fed rate hike decision. A gain in treasury yields has weighed on stocks in growth sectors, pressuring technology and electric vehicle manufacturers that saw strength in 2021.
Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Skyworks Solutions' latest results and guidance point toward a robust performance amid a challenging environment. The chipmaker's largest customer and the long-term opportunity in smartphones could help it regain its mojo. Skyworks' cheap valuation makes buying the stock a no-brainer right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

