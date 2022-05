We all know that Wi-Fi can be patchy at times and isn't exactly the most reliable thing. Luckily, there are a few ways to mediate this issue: adding a Wi-Fi extender or repurposing old hardware. You probably have an old router sitting in your closet somewhere, and while you could throw it out, you could use it as a Wi-Fi extender instead. It'll save you a couple of bucks and give better performance than a Wi-Fi extender, too.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO