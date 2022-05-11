ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How To Tell if Somebody Blocked You on iMessage

By Sachi
technewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you trying to contact your friend, but they haven’t returned your iMessages? In some instances, this might indicate that they might be busy or have put their iPhone on the Do Not Disturb mode. But, this might also entail the user has blocked you from their contacts....

www.technewstoday.com

Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Locked out of your Facebook account because of two-factor authentication? Learn from my mistakes

Like many of its users, I enabled 2FA (or two-factor authentication) on Facebook to protect my account more effectively. It was a doddle to add it to one of the best authentication apps on the market. However a catastrophic chain of events meant that I lost access to my Facebook account permanently and there’s nothing either myself or anyone else (including Facebook) can do.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

You Are Not Worth Tracking, Sorry

A common post I've seen floating around the interwebs lately is the "I Don't Track You" statement, wherein the author assures the reader that they don't employ any privacy-invasive analytics methods. This is a Good Thing™. I've worked in SaaS for far too long, so as much as I can understand the value these tools bring to user experience design, marketing, conversions, and other gag-worthy buzzwords, I dislike strongly how seedy the underbelly of the "World Wide Web" has become. At the risk of this post devolving into yet another rant about user privacy, the right to anonymity, and the utter garbage fire the online advertising industry has become, I'll just say this: I've never seen the more invasive tools used for anything more substantial than vanity making everyone think deep thoughts during weekly all hands meetings.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to block or hide your own phone number

You don’t always want people to know your phone number. It’s become a private piece of information we don’t usually share with everyone. Many of us keep another number to give to those we don’t entirely trust or to give to businesses. Thankfully, it’s possible to block your number from showing up in the caller ID when you call someone.
TECHNOLOGY

