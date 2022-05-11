How To Tell if Somebody Blocked You on iMessage

A common post I've seen floating around the interwebs lately is the "I Don't Track You" statement, wherein the author assures the reader that they don't employ any privacy-invasive analytics methods. This is a Good Thing™. I've worked in SaaS for far too long, so as much as I can understand the value these tools bring to user experience design, marketing, conversions, and other gag-worthy buzzwords, I dislike strongly how seedy the underbelly of the "World Wide Web" has become. At the risk of this post devolving into yet another rant about user privacy, the right to anonymity, and the utter garbage fire the online advertising industry has become, I'll just say this: I've never seen the more invasive tools used for anything more substantial than vanity making everyone think deep thoughts during weekly all hands meetings.

