ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Target Home Decor Line You Probably Didn't Know Was From Joanna Gaines

By AnaMaria Glavan
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbpiM_0faBfKZq00

There have been moments when I’ve looked at a bare corner of my living room and thought, What would Joanna do? I am mildly embarrassed by how deeply my loyalty to Joanna Gaines runs ... but I can’t help it. Her design style is aspirational yet attainable, which means that I often find myself drooling over her in-house Target lines.

Now if you weren’t privy to this information before reading this article, buckle up because far too few people know this: Target’s in-house Hearth & Hand brand is also a Joanna Gaines collab. And we’ve curated our favorite picks from the line below.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
HuffPost

HuffPost

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy