Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne Election: Team Davis Sweeps Its Way To Victory But Ashe-Nadrowski Says Hold On

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonne Mayoral Candidate, Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, says hold on a minute. Let’s not declare Mayor Jimmy Davis victorious just yet. As reported by Hudson TV last night, unofficial results from the Hudson County Clerk’s Office show Davis winning the election by the slimmest of margins, with his entire Council slate...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 1

