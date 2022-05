It is easier to find your way in the world when you have a supportive home to return to each day. That is not often the reality for children who grow up in foster care, but the New England Patriots Foundation, Bob's Discount Furniture, and the Wonderfund hoped to change that for a few young adults on the south shore. Just in time for Foster Care Awareness month, those partnerships resulted in the renovating and remodeling of the Old Colony YMCA Pre-Independent Living facility in Fall River, Mass.

